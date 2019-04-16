Home Nation

Is Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil helping his BJP nominee son tacitly?

The Vikhe Patil senior is working behind the curtains, they said, adding that the Congress leader is in touch with the supporters of his father late Balasaheb Vikhe Patil in Rahuri, Parnerand other ar

Published: 16th April 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sujay Patil, BJP

Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil son of Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil being welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as he joins BJP in Mumbai. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, is giving tacit support to his son Sujay, who is the BJP contestant from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat, sources have said.

The Vikhe Patil senior is working behind the curtains, they said, adding that the Congress leader is in touch with the supporters of his father late Balasaheb Vikhe Patil in Rahuri, Parnerand other areas in Ahmednagar district, and exhorting them to support Sujay.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Congress leader whose son is BJP nominee skips Modi rally

"He is supporting Sujay in his role as a father," they said. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has been a traditional opponent of the Vikhe Patils, has made the Ahmednagar contest a prestige battle.

Pawar had refused to vacate the constituency, which is with the NCP as per the seat-sharing deal with the Congress, for Sujay who eventually joined the BJP. The constituency is divided into pro and anti-Sujay camps.

According to sources, some Congress workers who are close to Sujay consider him as a political strategist for working to ensure that his father won the assembly elections in 2014.

Sujay also played an important role in Zilla Parishad elections held in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp