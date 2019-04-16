Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress releases another list of three candidates

Home Nation

Besides Krishnam, the Congress fielded Vinay Kumar Pandey from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh and Pankaj Sanghvi from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday released a list of three more candidates for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, pitting Acharya Pramod Krishnam against Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow.

With this, the party has so far announced 407 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Indore is currently represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Speculation is rife about Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha being the Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow. Poonam Sinha joined the SP earlier on Tuesday.

