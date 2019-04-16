Militants hurl grenade near National Conference election meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Militants hurled a grenade on Tuesday near the venue of a National Conference election meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral town but no damage was caused, police sources said.

Militants flung the grenade near the residence of local party leader Muhammad Ashraf Bhat when the meeting was going on.

"The grenade exploded without causing any damage. The area has been surrounded to search for the attacker," a police officer said.