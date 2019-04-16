'One vote' made surgical strike possible in Pakistan: Modi in Chhattisgarh

Home Nation

Addressing a poll rally in Chhattisgarh, Modi said the India of today carries out surgical strikes across the border and shoots down a satellite in space due to the strength of 'one vote' of people.

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHATAPARA: Amid claims of "misusing" the armed forces for electoral gain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the strength of "one vote" had enabled the surgical strike and air strike in Pakistan.

Addressing a poll rally here in Chhattisgarh, Modi said the India of today carries out surgical and air strikes across the border and shoots down a satellite in space due to the strength of "one vote" of the people.

The Election Commission last week sought a report from poll officials in Maharashtra after Modi's remarks at a rally in Latur, where he asked first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the Balakot air strike.

The report was sought in the context of an EC advisory issued last month asking parties to desist from indulging in political propaganda involving actions of the armed forces.

Modi also stepped up attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying it was the mindset of the "sultanate" of the 'Naamdar' to abuse the deprived and treat them as slaves. Modi's barb came a day after Gandhi made the "how come all Modis are thieves" remark.

Modi attributed Gandhi's comment to frustration among the Congress and its "Mahamilvati" allies caused by the "BJP wave" being witnessed across the country.

"These people are crossing limits daily. According to them, anyone whose name is Modi is a thief. What kind of politics is this? They have labelled a whole community as thieves only to get some applause, just to insult your 'chowkidar'," Modi said.

"I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out," Gandhi had said, addressing a rally in Maharashtra Monday.

"The Congress and its Mahamilavati allies are unable to sleep during the night. Now they are abusing me in frustration, are insulting me. The voters of India are seeing this," Modi said.

"It is naamdar's sultanate mindset which sneers at the exploited, deprived and treats them as slaves," he said. The Congress labelled honest tax-payers as selfish, Modi said. The naamdars are faced with cases of income tax theft of crores of rupees, he added.

"They are having fun after committing scam following land allotment to bring out a newspaper they are out on bail," Modi said, without naming the National Herald case.

"They seek a commission in deals relating to national security," Modi said, in a veiled reference to the Bofors scam, in which late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's name was dragged by the opposition.

