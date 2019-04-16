Plea in Supreme Court to allow Muslim women to pray in mosques along with men

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Tuesday admitted a PIL seeking to declare the prohibition on Muslim women entering mosques in India as illegal and unconstitutional.

The apex court, while hearing the petition, issued notices to the Centre, Waqf Board and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

A Muslim couple had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking Muslim women's entry inside mosques to offer namaz.

While considering the PIL, Justice S A Bobde, who headed the bench, asked whether the fundamental right to equality could be enforced against a non-state actor.

"The only reason we may hear you is because of our judgment in Sabarimala case", said Justice Bobde.

Pointing out that there was no mention of any gender segregation in either Quran or Hadith, the couple's counsel Ashutosh Dubey had on Monday said: "....such practices are not only repugnant to the basic dignity of a woman as an individual, but also violative of their fundamental rights..."

The petition has arraigned the Union government, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Central Wakf Council, the Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs and All India Muslim Personal Law Board as parties to the case.

The petitioners said that there were no records stating that the Quran and Prophet Muhammad opposed women entering mosques and offering prayers, and in fact, men and women have equal constitutional rights to worship, according to their beliefs.

At present, women are allowed to offer prayers at mosques under the Jamaat-e-Islami and Mujahid denominations but they are barred from mosques under the predominant Sunni faction, said the petition.