Home Nation

Plea in Supreme Court to allow Muslim women to pray in mosques along with men

The apex court, while hearing the petition, issued notices to the Centre, Waqf Board and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). 

Published: 16th April 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Tuesday admitted a PIL seeking to declare the prohibition on Muslim women entering mosques in India as illegal and unconstitutional. 

The apex court, while hearing the petition, issued notices to the Centre, Waqf Board and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). 

A Muslim couple had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking Muslim women's entry inside mosques to offer namaz.

While considering the PIL, Justice S A Bobde, who headed the bench, asked whether the fundamental right to equality could be enforced against a non-state actor. 

"The only reason we may hear you is because of our judgment in Sabarimala case", said Justice Bobde.

Pointing out that there was no mention of any gender segregation in either Quran or Hadith, the couple's counsel Ashutosh Dubey had on Monday said: "....such practices are not only repugnant to the basic dignity of a woman as an individual, but also violative of their fundamental rights..."

The petition has arraigned the Union government, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Central Wakf Council, the Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs and All India Muslim Personal Law Board as parties to the case.

The petitioners said that there were no records stating that the Quran and Prophet Muhammad opposed women entering mosques and offering prayers, and in fact, men and women have equal constitutional rights to worship, according to their beliefs.

At present, women are allowed to offer prayers at mosques under the Jamaat-e-Islami and Mujahid denominations but they are barred from mosques under the predominant Sunni faction, said the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women's entry in mosque All India Muslim Personal Law Board waqf board Supreme Court gender segregation Quran Hadith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp