Shehnai maestro late Ustad Bismillah Khan’s kin wants to be part of PM’s nomination team in Varanasi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The grandson of Bharat Ratna shehnai maestro late Ustad Bismillah Khan, Ustad Nasir Abbas, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his desire to be a part of his nomination team in Varanasi.

“If he (Prime Minister) will allow and offer us to come and be a part of his nomination, we will be more than happy to accept it,” wrote Nasir.

Expressing remorse over his family’s decision to keep away from Modi’s nomination process in 2014 despite receiving an invitation, Abbas wrote: “It was the biggest mistake on our part that we didn’t accept the offer. If someone is giving you respect, then you should take it.”

However, he said the family erred in its decision because it keeps away from politics.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“We had no knowledge of politics then as we are a family of musicians. Some Congress leaders had also dissuaded us from joining Prime Minister Modi’s nomination team. So, my family had rejected the invite then,” wrote Nasir.

“Later we regretted our decision as we had refused the honour given to us by the PM of this country,” Abbas said.

“PM Modi has done a lot for our country, especially for the development of Varanasi. I have full faith that he will definitely invite us to his nomination ceremony,” he said.

Speaking about his illustrious grandfather’s political leanings, Abbas said: “My grandfather was with the Congress because it was the party formed during Independence movement and it ruled the country for a long period.”

Modi is set to file his nomination papers from Varanasi on April 26.