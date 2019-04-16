Home Nation

Ten arrested in West Bengal's Asansol after Ram Navami violence

Viswa Hindu Parishad spokesman Sourish Mukherjee claimed that trouble erupted after stones were pelted at the Ram Navami rally.

By IANS

KOLKATA: Ten people have been arrested in connection with violence after a Ram Navami rally in Asansol, the city with the second largest population in West Bengal, police said on Tuesday.

Two police vehicles were vandalised and set on fire in the violence on Barakar Station Road, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Laxmi Narayan Meena told IANS.

He, however, said the situation was now "completely peaceful" and "under control".

"Yesterday (Monday) there was unrest in the area after Ram Navami rally. Two police vehicles were vandalised and set on fire. We have arrested 10 people for vandalism," said Meena.

The police were probing whether all of them took part in the rallies.

"Their political affiliation is yet to be ascertained," he said.

Viswa Hindu Parishad spokesman Sourish Mukherjee claimed that trouble erupted after stones were pelted at the Ram Navami rally.

"This sort of situation happened last year also. Unfortunately, police and the administration never take action against these miscreants," he said.

He said several people sustained injuries when they were beaten up by the police.

Meena said the exact cause of violence was being probed.

Mukherjee said more rallies will be taken out in and around Asansol on Tuesday.

