Yogi Adityanath visits Hanuman Temple after EC imposes 72-hours campaign ban on him

Adityanath took part in 'puja' and after spending about 20 minutes in the temple, he left without taking any question from the media.

Published: 16th April 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath , Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday visited the Hanuman Setu Temple here and offered prayers, a day after the Election Commission imposed a nationwide campaign ban on him for 72 hours for his "provocative" communal remarks.



The Election Commission on Monday imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours for his speech at a rally in Meerut, where he compared the Lok Sabha elections to a contest between 'Ali', a revered figure in Islam, and 'Bajrang Bali', a name for Hindu god Hanuman.

Following the EC orders, the chief minister will also not participate in the road show of Home Minister Rajnath Singh who will file his nomination papers Tuesday.

TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Election Commission Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

