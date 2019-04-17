Home Nation

Bihar: 21 crorepatis, 2 penniless candidates battle it out for Lok Sabha seats

Shukul Murmur, JMM candidate from Kishanganj, and independent Sanjeev Kuamer Kunal from Banka are the two candidates who don’t own property worth even a penny.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, neta, politics, politician, Cash, Cash for Vote

Image used for representational purpose.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  Purnia, Banka, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj in Seemanchal region of Bihar may be some of the most economically backward districts of state, but 21 out of a total 68 candidates contesting from these seats are ‘crorepatis’, as per their poll affidavits. However, two candidates don’t have property worth even a single penny. The elections for these seats are schedule on April 18.

“In these areas, poverty has always been a bliss to the politicians, who continue enriching their own finances while the electors remain languishing in poverty,” remarked Rajiv Kumar, a social activistcum- medical practitioner in Bhagalpur. According to a report by Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms, 33 out of 68 candidates in fray are independents.

Among the ‘crorepati’ candidates, former BJP MP Uday Singh, who is contesting from Purnia on a Congress ticket this time, is on the top position, followed by Raj Kishore Prasad, JMM candidate from Banka, and Tariq Anwar, Congress candidate from Katihar. On the other hand, Basukinath Shah, who is contesting from Katihar on the ticket of Bharatiya Bahujan Congress, has declared a total asset value of `4,000.

Mohd Akhtar Ali, an independent candidate from Purnia, is marginally richer, with assets worth Rs 20,000 while Manoj Kumar, another independent in fray from Banka, owns assets worth Rs 41,500. Shukul Murmur, JMM candidate from Kishanganj, and independent Sanjeev Kumar Kunal from Banka are the two candidates who don’t own property worth even a penny.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India elections Bihar crorepati candidates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp