Bihar: 21 crorepatis, 2 penniless candidates battle it out for Lok Sabha seats

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Purnia, Banka, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj in Seemanchal region of Bihar may be some of the most economically backward districts of state, but 21 out of a total 68 candidates contesting from these seats are ‘crorepatis’, as per their poll affidavits. However, two candidates don’t have property worth even a single penny. The elections for these seats are schedule on April 18.

“In these areas, poverty has always been a bliss to the politicians, who continue enriching their own finances while the electors remain languishing in poverty,” remarked Rajiv Kumar, a social activistcum- medical practitioner in Bhagalpur. According to a report by Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms, 33 out of 68 candidates in fray are independents.

Among the ‘crorepati’ candidates, former BJP MP Uday Singh, who is contesting from Purnia on a Congress ticket this time, is on the top position, followed by Raj Kishore Prasad, JMM candidate from Banka, and Tariq Anwar, Congress candidate from Katihar. On the other hand, Basukinath Shah, who is contesting from Katihar on the ticket of Bharatiya Bahujan Congress, has declared a total asset value of `4,000.

Mohd Akhtar Ali, an independent candidate from Purnia, is marginally richer, with assets worth Rs 20,000 while Manoj Kumar, another independent in fray from Banka, owns assets worth Rs 41,500. Shukul Murmur, JMM candidate from Kishanganj, and independent Sanjeev Kumar Kunal from Banka are the two candidates who don’t own property worth even a penny.