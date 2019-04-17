Home Nation

Casteist comment against President Kovind: BJP demands apology from Ashok Gehlot

The party also urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter and take action against Gehlot.

Published: 17th April 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Wednesday demanded an apology from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his remarks suggesting that Ram Nath Kovind became president because he was a Dalit.

The party also urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter and take action against Gehlot.

"It is very unfortunate that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a senior Congress leader who himself is on a constitutional post made casteist remark against the president, who is the custodian of the Constitution," BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao said, addressing a press conference at the party office here.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said the remark showed "anti-Dalit" mindset of the Congress.

"We request the Election Commission to take suo-moto cognisance of Gehlot's remarks against the president," he said.

Rao said the BJP has also demanded an apology from Gehlot.

Meanwhile, the party also attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Nanded.

On Monday, Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of corruption and asked how come all "thieves" have 'Modi' as the common surname as he referred to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

"Rahul Gandhi cannot accept the fact that a person from humble background, who is from a backward community, has become the Prime Minister today. For Rahul, only families can rule India," Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot BJP Ram Nath Kovind Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp