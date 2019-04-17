Home Nation

Centre closely monitoring situation in rain-hit areas; ready to help: Rajnath

The Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the states affected by heavy rains and storm, the Home minister said.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government is ready to provide all possible help to states affected by rains and thunderstorms, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh also said the Ministry of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in all affected areas.

READ MORE | Unseasonal rain, dust storm lash parts of Gujarat; 10 dead

"The Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the states affected by heavy rains and storm.

The MHA is closely monitoring the situation in the affected areas," he said in Twitter.

Expressing grief over loss of lives due to the "untimely" rains and storm, the home minister said he was deeply pained and anguished by the loss of precious lives due to the natural calamities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and certain other parts of the country.

Overnight rains in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and some other places have left nearly 30 people dead, officials said.

TAGS
Rajnath Singh Gujarat storm Rajasthan storm Madhya Pradesh storm

