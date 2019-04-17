Home Nation

Congress faces Citizenship (Amendment) Bill dilemma in Assam

While they can oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill in Brahmaputra Valley, they can’t do it in Barak valley

Published: 17th April 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev. (File Photo)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In Assam’s Bengali heartland, the Opposition Congress is trying to dodge the Bharatiya Janata Party’s big weapon — the divisive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (CAB). As the BJP goes all out to promote one of its campaign promises to grant citizenship to Bangladeshi Hindus who fled the neighbouring country in the face of religious “persecution”, the Bengali-majority Barak Valley is all ears. For the Congress, opposing the Bill in the Brahmaputra Valley, the same is not possible in the Barak Valley. The Congress’s opposition in the Brahmaputra Valley is understandable as it has 11 of Assam’s 14 Parliamentary constituencies.

The Congress here sided with some 70 organisations which are claiming amid the Assamese and other indigenous communities that if the Bill is passed, it will lead to a fresh influx of two crore “Hindu Bangladeshis” and the locals will be wiped off. In the two seats of Barak Valley, however, the Congress is silent on the CAB. It is campaigning aggressively against Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that he lied about the Rafale fighter jet deal and on local issues.

All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, who is the Silchar MP in Barak Valley, accused the BJP of lying. “Today, people don’t believe in PM Modi. They have understood that he exaggerates and lies,” she said adding, “The PM had recently come to Barak Valley and said that he cannot pass the Citizenship Bill unless his Assamese brothers and sisters agree. So, they ultimately have taken a U-turn on the Bill.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp