Election Commission appoints special observer for West Bengal

The EC had earlier appointed Vivek Dubey as a special police observer for the state.

Published: 17th April 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 12:44 PM

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Election Commission has appointed former Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ajay V Nayak as special observer for West Bengal, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

Nayak may reach the city on April 19, he said.

"He will be overseeing the last five phases of polls and directly report to the Election Commission in New Delhi on a daily basis," the official said.

Nayak, a 1984-batch IAS officer, had retired last year.  The EC had earlier appointed Vivek Dubey as a special police observer for the state.

Two Lok Sabha seats - Cooch Behar and Alipurduar - witnessed polling on April 11, while the rest of the 40 constituencies will go to polls in six phases.

TAGS
Election Commission Ajay V Nayak Election Observer Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2109

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp