Goa Tourism asks Election Commission to relax alcohol sale timing

With the approaching summer vacations, the state is expecting a surge in domestic tourists. The poll-related restrictions at such a time may impact Goa's image as a nightlife destination.

Published: 17th April 2019 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

Goa is headed for polls on April 23. Over seven million tourists visited the coastal state last year.

By IANS

PANAJI: Anxious over restrictions imposed on the sale and serving of alcohol beyond 11 p.m., Goa Tourism officials on Wednesday approached the Election Commission (EC) for relaxation in the time limit, an official said.

The state's hoteliers, and bar & restaurant owners have already made two separate representations to the Tourism Minister complaining that the 11 p.m. deadline is being imposed even on establishments which are licenced to serve alcohol till later hours.

"The Tourism Department's representations stressed on the need for a relaxation in timings as the tourism season is currently at its peak and is expecting a further surge for the weekend festivities," a statement issued by the Tourism Ministry said.

"The Department of Tourism stated that the Chief Electoral Officer heard the issues and has assured to take up the matter with the ECI," the statement added.

TAGS
Election Commission Goa Tourism Alcohol sale restriction

