Left activists campaign for Kanhaiya Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur

Express News Service

PATNA: For the Left ideologues of Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, all roads lead to Begusarai these days. More than 150 Left-wing ideologues are seeking votes for former JNU Students Union president and ‘local boy’ Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting as a CPI candidate from the ‘Leningrad of Bihar’.

Subodh Narayan Malakar, professor of sociology in JNU, did door-to-door campaigning in Bakhari block.

“The BJP-led NDA government has created a threat to social harmony and social system,” he said.

Professor Ali Javed from the Department of Urdu in DU, CPI’s Srichand Tanwar and Sukhvinder Singh, former president of All India Youth Federation, are among those who campaigned for Kanhaiya.