'Only I can make India strong, superpower': PM Modi in Maharashtra 

By IANS

SOLAPUR: Appealing people to vote for a strong government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said only he can provide a strong government at the Centre and make it a superpower.

"Last time (2014) you gave me a full majority and I could work with full strength to take firm decisions and work for public welfare. You have witnessed how I ran the country past five years," Modi said, addressing a rally here in Maharashtra.

He said that for making India a superpower, the country needs a sturdy government, not a "majboor" (helpless) one, and that tough one only he (Modi) can provide, not the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party.

Modi was addressing a public rally in Akluj for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Madha Lok Sabha constituency, royal descendent Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, who is locking horns with NCP's Sanjay Shinde.