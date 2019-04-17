Home Nation

'Only I can make India strong, superpower': PM Modi in Maharashtra 

Modi was addressing a public rally in Akluj for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 17th April 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SOLAPUR: Appealing people to vote for a strong government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said only he can provide a strong government at the Centre and make it a superpower.

"Last time (2014) you gave me a full majority and I could work with full strength to take firm decisions and work for public welfare. You have witnessed how I ran the country past five years," Modi said, addressing a rally here in Maharashtra.

He said that for making India a superpower, the country needs a sturdy government, not a "majboor" (helpless) one, and that tough one only he (Modi) can provide, not the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party.

Modi was addressing a public rally in Akluj for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Madha Lok Sabha constituency, royal descendent Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, who is locking horns with NCP's Sanjay Shinde.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polsl 2019 India elections 2019 BJP Model Code of Conduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp