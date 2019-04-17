Home Nation

PM Modi most anti-national, dividing nation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | AP)

KANNUR: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being the "most anti-national" and accused him of "dividing the nation".

Reacting to Modi's allegation of the Congress turning anti-national, Gandhi said his grand old party has an exceptional track record of fighting forces that attack the nation.

"Thousands of Congress workers have laid down their lives, fighting such forces. Today the most anti-national act is the act of Modi who is dividing the nation," said Gandhi as he kicked off his day-long campaign here in Kerala.

"Crippling the agricultural system, leading to farmers suicide is another anti-national act of Modi. Youths loosing their jobs is also another anti-national act. Modi has failed in all these and it's time that he answers," he told the media at a presser here.

Gandhi said the three key issues ruling the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are destruction of the Indian economy, personal corruption of Modi and the plight of the farmers.

"We are looking forward to forming the next government," said Gandhi as he was about to leave, when a few questions were hurled at him.

The Congress leader, taking them returned to his seat sporting a smile, and said: "How come the Prime Minister does not have the guts to face the Kerala, Odisha or the Delhi media?"

From Kannur, Gandhi will make a whirlwind visit to five assembly constituencies in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is contesting the polls.

He is also fighting from his traditional Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

