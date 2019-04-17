Home Nation

Polling booth in Assam fails to erase mock poll data, EC orders repolling

According to the election department, the officials of the polling station number 165, did not erase the test data of the mock poll conducted in the presence of the agents of different parties.

Published: 17th April 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

voters_ID

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in one booth in Dhemaji district, where election was held in the first phase, for not erasing the mock poll data.

The repoll will take place along with the second phase of polling on April 18 from 7 am to 5 pm, an official release said. The polling booth falls in the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency where election took place on April 11.

According to the election department, the officials of the polling station number 165, Dhemaji Town High School did not erase the test data of the mock poll conducted in the presence of the agents of different parties.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The actual election on April 11 had begun with the mock poll date intact in the EVM, which was pointed out later by Congress' polling agent, officials said.

Replacement of the EVM was ordered immediately but the replaced voting machine did not reach on time, the officials said. In the first phase of polling, 78.23 per cent votes were cast.

Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonmous District(ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi seats will go to the polls in the second phase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mock Poll Election Commission Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp