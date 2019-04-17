Polling booth in Assam fails to erase mock poll data, EC orders repolling

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in one booth in Dhemaji district, where election was held in the first phase, for not erasing the mock poll data.

The repoll will take place along with the second phase of polling on April 18 from 7 am to 5 pm, an official release said. The polling booth falls in the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency where election took place on April 11.

According to the election department, the officials of the polling station number 165, Dhemaji Town High School did not erase the test data of the mock poll conducted in the presence of the agents of different parties.

The actual election on April 11 had begun with the mock poll date intact in the EVM, which was pointed out later by Congress' polling agent, officials said.

Replacement of the EVM was ordered immediately but the replaced voting machine did not reach on time, the officials said. In the first phase of polling, 78.23 per cent votes were cast.

Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonmous District(ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi seats will go to the polls in the second phase.