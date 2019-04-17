Underwear jibe: UP Dy CM says country can't tolerate Azam Khan's utterances

By PTI

BADAUN (UP): UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Wednesday sought an apology from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for Azam Khan's underwear jibe allegedly targeting film actor and BJP's Rampur candidate Jaya Prada, saying the country cannot tolerate his utterances.

"Neither the BJP nor the country can tolerate derogatory remarks by Azam Khan.

The SP chief should take stern action against Azam Khan and also tender an apology to the country for Khan's comments amounting to humiliation of mothers and sisters," said Maurya, addressing an election meeting for BJP's Aonla nominee, Dharmendra Kashyap.

The deputy CM also expressed surprise over the BSP president Mayawati's silence over Azam Khan's remarks saying it is surprising that despite being a woman she has not uttered a word on the issue.

While addressing an election rally in Rampur, where he is pitted against Jaya Prada, Khan, without naming her, had said he had come to know in 17 days that "she wears a khaki underwear".

Attacking Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said, "What kind of a son he is that he snatched the chair of his father? Now he has also snatched his ticket from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat."

"When he could not be loyal to his father and uncle, how would he be loyal to his fake bua (Mayawati)?" he asked.

He also accused the Congress of siding with enemies of the country, saying, "Congress ka haath, desh ke dushmano ke saath. If these people form the government they will get an Afzal Guru's statue installed."

Maurya claimed the Congress, SP and BSP all will be wiped out in elections.