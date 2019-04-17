Home Nation

Unseasonal rain, dust storm lash parts of Gujarat; 10 dead

Most of the deaths were reported in North Gujarat due to lightning strike and falling of trees.

Published: 17th April 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Unseasonal rain and dust storm hit several parts of Gujarat, leaving at least 10 people dead and several injured, officials said Wednesday.

Rain and dust storm were reported from areas including districts in North Gujarat and Saurashtra region, on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

"According to preliminary reports coming from different parts of the state, at least 10 people have lost their lives," G B Manglpara, the state government's director (Relief), told PTI on Wednesday.

"Most of the deaths were reported in North Gujarat due to lightning strike and falling of trees," he said.

Also, a portion of a tent erected for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Himmatnagar town of North Gujarat was also damaged in the dust storm, an official earlier said.

On Wednesday morning, Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives and said the authorities are monitoring the situation very closely and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

In a tweet, the prime minister's office said, Modi has approved an ex gratia of Rs.

2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the kin of those who have lost their lives.

Gujarat storm

