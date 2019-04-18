50 killed as unseasonal rain hits 4 states 

Home Nation

 Over 50 people were killed as rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning hit several parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra overnight, officials said Wednesday.

Published: 18th April 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:15 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 50 people were killed as rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning hit several parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra overnight, officials said Wednesday.
The unseasonal rains and storm also caused damage to property and crops in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Rajasthan registered the maximum casualties with 25 people killed followed by Madhya Pradesh where 15 were killed. While 10 people were killed in Gujarat, three were killed in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter in the morning to express anguish over the loss of lives.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government is closely monitoring the situation in rain-hit areas and is ready to provide all possible help to states affected by rains and thunderstorm.

The MeT Department has predicted dust storms accompanied with high velocity winds and lightning over the next 24 hours.(With PTI inputs)

