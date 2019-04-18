Home Nation

BJP attacks Tejashwi leadership over his tweets against PM Modi 

The BJP general secretary accused Tejashwi of posting "arrogant, graceless and childish" tweets on the "advice" of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 18th April 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Thursday accused RJD leadership of promoting dynasty and using politics for personal "enjoyment", as it hit out at Tejashwi Yadav after he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's OBC credentials.

BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav accused Tejashwi Yadav, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, of posting "arrogant, graceless and childish" tweets on the "advice" of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, whom he dubbed as the Bihar leader's "friend, philosopher and guide".

The sharp attack from the BJP leader, who is also the party's in-charge for Bihar affairs, came after the state's former deputy chief minister posted tweets, alleging that Modi's OBC's credentials are "fake" and he had done nothing for backward castes.

Modi's caste is categorised under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Attacking the RJD, which draws its support from sections of OBC, especially Yadavs, Bhupendra Yadav said it had "betrayed" the cause of social justice ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia and challenged Tejashwi Yadav for a debate.

People of Bihar have rejected the RJD during the ongoing Lok Sabha election and will put a full stop to its politics when votes are counted on May 23, he said.

Taking a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who has often voiced his anger at his party's decisions, the BJP leader said they have been doing a drama.

There is rebellion within the RJD against its candidates at every seat, he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RJD BJP Tejashwi Yadav PM Modi Bihar politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp