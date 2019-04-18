Home Nation

Congress questions EC for suspending its Odisha official, asks what was in PM's chopper

The opposition party accused the EC of bias after it suspended Karnataka cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin for what the poll panel said was dereliction of duty with regard to SPG protectees.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday questioned the Election Commission order suspending a high-ranking poll official deputed to Odisha for allegedly checking the prime minister's chopper and said EC rules "do not exempt" PM's vehicle from being checked.

The opposition party accused the EC of "bias" after it suspended Karnataka cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin for what the poll panel said was "dereliction of duty" with regard to "SPG protectees".

Congress also wondered what Modi was carrying in his helicopter that he did not want India to see.

"An official was suspended by ECI for doing his job of inspecting vehicles. The rule cited governs the use of official vehicles for campaigning. It DOES NOT exempt PM's vehicle from being searched," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

"What is Modi carrying in the helicopter that he doesn't want India to see?" it added.

The Congress said instead of checking all flights of leaders, the EC was acting against its officials.

"After the case of the mysterious box being moved from Modi's chopper, we'd have expected the Election Commission of India to investigate every flight."

"But suspending an official who did this reeks of bias," the party said in another tweet.

According to an EC order, IAS officer Mohsin was suspended for "actions contrary to the instructions of the Commission concerning SPG protectees" on April 16, the day SPG-protectee Prime Minister Modi visited Sambalpur in Odisha to address an election rally.

"There have been instances where during polls EC was allowed to check convoys of both current & the former Congress President. SPG protectees can't be frisked personally. Why suspend an officer for checking PM's chopper? What message is being sent? Law is special for some?" senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted.

