Home Nation

Expelled Bangladeshi actor apologises for campaigning for Indian elections

Ferdous Ahmed said that he did an inadvertent mistake" and it was a step taken out of love of the people of the state.

Published: 18th April 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Ahmed Campaigned for TMC in West Bengal

Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Ahmed Campaigned for TMC in West Bengal (Photo | Twitter @MajorPoonia)

By PTI

DHAKA: Popular Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed, who was expelled by the Indian government, has apologised for campaigning for a candidate in West Bengal, terming it as an "inadvertent mistake" and a step taken out of love of the people of the state.

The Indian government on Tuesday issued a 'Leave India' notice to Ahmed and cancelled the business visa given to him for allegedly campaigning for a Trinamool Congress candidate in the state.

The actor has also been "blacklisted" by the Union Home Ministry, jeopardising the chances of his future travel to India. "I apologise for my inadvertent mistake. I hope everyone will forgive me," he was quoted as saying by bdnews24 news portal.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Ferdous said he understood that it was a 'mistake' to take part in election campaign of another country, he said in his statement to the news website on Wednesday after returning home the previous night.

He said he had been 'driven by emotion from the love of the people of West Bengal' when he had joined the campaign along with his Indian co-actors. Ahmed, along with a few Indian actors, allegedly took part in campaigning for TMC's Raiganj candidae Kahaiyalal Agarwal.

The Bangladeshi film star was reportedly seen seeking votes for Aarwal at campaign rallies across Hemtabad and Karandighi near the Indo-Bangladesh border. Ahmed won Bangladesh National Film Award for best actor four times for his roles in the films Hothat Brishti (1998), Gangajatra (2009), Kusum Kusum Prem (2011), Ek Cup Cha (2014).

Another Bangladeshi actor Ghazi Abdul Noor was on Thursday asked to leave India immediately after he attended a political rally in West Bengal. "Appropriate action is also being taken regarding his overstay in contravention of visa rules," a home ministry official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ferdous Ahmed 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls India elections 2019 General elections Bangladeshi actor West Bengal Bangladesh actor India election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp