Home Nation

FIR registered against Army for allegedly beating up government official in J&K

South Kashmir DIG Atul Goel confirmed that the FIR had been registered and said an investigation had been launched into the matter.

Published: 18th April 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the Indian Army for allegedly manhandling and thrashing a senior government official and four other employees in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district while they were on poll duty.

A senior police officer said the FIR was registered at the Qazigund Police Station on a written application filed by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dooru Ghulam Rasool Wani.

The SDM and four other government employees, who were heading to Vessu area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district for poll-related duty on Monday, were allegedly intercepted by army men at the Dalwach Crossing on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and were not allowed to proceed despite it not being “a convoy day”. They were then thrashed by the army men, said the complaint.

South Kashmir DIG Atul Goel confirmed that the FIR had been registered and said an investigation had been launched into the matter.

The SDM had written to J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, DIG South Kashmir, DC Anantnag, SSP Kulgam and the SHO of the Qazigund station saying that he even stepped out of the vehicle and made his identity clear to the troops. 

“However, the army men grabbed my collar and dragged me. The army men also beat the driver and three other employees travelling in the vehicle,” he said. He further said the army men cocked their guns and pointed it towards them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp