Four held for blackmailing men after filming them in comprising situations

The gang has targeted at least four men, two of whom have approached the Dadri police station with complaints of blackmail and extortion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna said.

NOIDA: A woman and a police head constable were among four people arrested from Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly extorting money from men after filming them in compromising situations, police said Wednesday.

Vijay Singh Cheema, 45, a head constable with the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary, Seema Sirohi (35), her live-in partner Arun Kumar (33) and Greater Noida's Sector 36's RWA president Pushpendra Narayan (32) have been arrested, they said.

"Probe revealed that the woman, a mother of a three, would approach the targeted businessmen on the pretext of seeking a job" and later, she would start "interacting with them and exchange pictures on WhatsApp", the SSP said.

Krishna said after some time, "she would invite the target to her house in Dadri where the gang members would film the woman and the target in compromising positions." The gang would then send the men video clips and blackmail them.

They had roped in the head constable to build pressure on the men to give the money and get the matter resolved, he said.

The SSP said around Rs 2.76 lakh, a Santro car, a sub-inspector's uniform among others were recovered from them. They have told investigators that most of the extorted money was spent on buying household items and electronic gadgets, Krishna said.

He said a case has been registered against the four and they have been remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

