LS elections 2019: UP BJP nominee Bhola Singh under house arrest for seeking votes inside polling station

By IANS

LUCKNOW: BJP candidate from Bulandshahr, Bhola Singh, was placed under house arrest after a video showing him campaigning and seeking votes inside a polling station went viral on the social media.

In the video clip, Bhola Singh as seen walking into the Sharma Inter College polling station and seeking blessings of voters, who had lined up outside the booth.

When a police personnel tried to stop the BJP candidate, he claimed that he had entered the booth with the permission of District Magistrate and Returning Officer Abhay Singh.

The officer, however, said that he had permitted the BJP candidate to visit the booths but not seek votes or campaign.

A notice has now been issued to BJP candidate and he will be kept under house arrest till the polling gets over, said the District Magistrate.