Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Maharashtra voter smashes EVM

A voter smashed the electronic voting machine while casting his vote in Akola Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

Published: 18th April 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

EVM voting

Electronic Voting Machines (File Photo| EPS)

By IANS

AKOLA: A voter on Thursday smashed the electronic voting machine (EVM) while casting his vote in Akola Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. at the Balapur polling station no. 29 where polling was underway for the second phase of elections in 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, said an Election Commission official.

The voter, Shrikrishna Ghyare, was taken into custody. The motive behind the action was not immediately known, police said.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW OUR LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE

On the fate of the votes already cast, the EC official explained that the Ghyare had only broken the ballotting unit (BU). The control unit (CU) or the VVPAT which were stationed a feet away with the election officials were safe.

"We have the complete record of the votes cast earlier in that EVM. There is no problem on that count," an EC official explained.

The authorities arranged for an alternative BU which was attached to the existing CU and VVPAT, and the voting was resumed shortly thereafter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp