Lok Sabha elections 2019: Manipur Governor, Chief Minister jump queue to vote

By IANS

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh jumped the queues to vote in the election to the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

Voters, some of who who had lined up even before the polling stations opened at 7 a.m., were not amused. Some pointed out that many other politicians had stood patiently in queues along with the general people.

Heptulla's name is registered in the Sagolband Assembly constituency under which the Raj Bhavan falls.

"I am very happy to exercise the franchise... I urge all voters to vote to choose their MPs who will champion their cause," she told the media later.

The Chief Minister and his wife voted in a polling booth under the Heingang Assembly constituency.

There are 9.28 lakh eligible voters and 11 candidates in this phase. Polling in the Outer Manipur constituency was held on April 11.