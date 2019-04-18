Lok Sabha elections 2019: Matriculate BJP parliamentarian overshadows top rated Jammu & Kashmir MPs

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A matriculate BJP parliamentarian from Jammu, Jugal Kishore has overshadowed the highly educated MPs of the state by posing 292 questions in the 16th Lok Sabha, records show.

Jugal, who was elected to LS from Jammu-Poonch seat in 2014 by defeating two time-sitting Congress MP Madan Lal Sharma, has 91%t attendance in the 16th Lok Sabha as against a national average of 80 per cent and the state average of 55%.

Jugal, a former state BJP chief also participated in 92 debates as against the national average of 67.1 and 30.8 state average.

56-year-old Jugal, who did matriculation in 1981, has been active in Lok Sabha and posed 292 questions in five years. Besides, he also introduced one private member's Bill as against the national average of 2.3 and a state average of 0.2.

Jugal is seeking re-election from the seat and his fate has been sealed in the first phase of LS polls held on April 11.