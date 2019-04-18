Lok Sabha elections 2019: Poonam Sinha files nomination from Lucknow

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, filed her nomination from Lucknow Parliamentary Constituency on Thursday, two days after she joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Sinha, an SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Lucknow, is pitted against Union Minister Rajnath Singh in the constituency. Rajnath had won from Lucknow in the 2014 general elections.

SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting Lok Sabha polls in alliance in Uttar Pradesh in which the SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on three.

Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in all seven phases.

Polling for the second phase of general elections is underway across the country, including in eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.