Lok Sabha elections 2019: Poonam Sinha files nomination from Lucknow

Sinha, an SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Lucknow, is pitted against Union Minister Rajnath Singh in the constituency. Rajnath had won from Lucknow in the 2014 general elections.

Published: 18th April 2019 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam Sinha. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, filed her nomination from Lucknow Parliamentary Constituency on Thursday, two days after she joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).

SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting Lok Sabha polls in alliance in Uttar Pradesh in which the SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on three.

Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in all seven phases.

Polling for the second phase of general elections is underway across the country, including in eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

