Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi in demand in Jharkhand, not Navjot Sidhu

The Congress has formed an alliance with the JMM, RJD and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik.

Published: 18th April 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:30 PM

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: The Congress in Jharkhand, desperate to open its account in the Lok Sabha from the state, is keen that party President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaign for its candidates. There are no takers for Navjot Sidhu.

The Congress has formed an alliance with the JMM, RJD and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P). The Congress is fighting on seven of the 14 Lok Sabha seats.

"Our candidates want Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to campaign," Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Kishore Sahdeo told IANS.

Congress sources said that the candidates do not want cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu.

"Sidhu's recent controversial statements seems to be working against the party. Sidhu is outspoken and does not care for what he says. The candidate do not want to take any risk by inviting him for campaigning," a Congress leader told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, Congress fought on nine seats but failed to win even one. The JMM contested on four seats and won two.

In 2019, the Congress wants a repeat of the 2004 result when it won six Lok Sabha seats.

Jharkhand will go to the polls on April 29 as well as May 6, 12 and 19.

