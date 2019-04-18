Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019 second phase: 25 per cent voting recorded across western UP till 11 am

BJP’s sitting MP and party candidate from Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat Bhola Singh was escorted out of a polling booth in his constituency following his appeal seeking voters’ blessings.

Published: 18th April 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Voters show their identity cards as they stand in a queue at a polling station to cast vote during the second phase of the general elections in Mathura Thursday April 18 2019. | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Brisk voting was witnessed across eight seats of western UP in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, with an average of 25 per cent votes already been cast till 11 am.

There were poll boycott calls at some places Serpentine queues of voters could be seen at places.

On the other hand, BJP’s sitting MP and party candidate from Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat Bhola Singh was escorted out of a polling booth in his constituency following his appeal seeking voters’ blessings.

Taking note of the video of BJP candidate viral on social media, the Election Commission has asked the DM to send a factual report.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The poll boycott call has been given by the villagers for lack of development and farmers’ distress in some villages of Agra, Fatehpur, Mathura, Nagina and Hathras.

However, district administrations are trying to pacify the villagers and convincing to cast vote.

For instance, the villagers of Nagla Mangoli and Nagla Shaadi – booth no 166 -- in Sikri are boycotting the polls over water crisis and lack of development.

The issues like basic amenities, roads, cleanliness, a water tank and even shifting of booths are also keeping the voters in various villages indoors in protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhola Singh BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Indian Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp