Lok Sabha elections 2019 second phase: 25 per cent voting recorded across western UP till 11 am

LUCKNOW: Brisk voting was witnessed across eight seats of western UP in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, with an average of 25 per cent votes already been cast till 11 am.

There were poll boycott calls at some places Serpentine queues of voters could be seen at places.

On the other hand, BJP’s sitting MP and party candidate from Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat Bhola Singh was escorted out of a polling booth in his constituency following his appeal seeking voters’ blessings.

Taking note of the video of BJP candidate viral on social media, the Election Commission has asked the DM to send a factual report.

The poll boycott call has been given by the villagers for lack of development and farmers’ distress in some villages of Agra, Fatehpur, Mathura, Nagina and Hathras.

However, district administrations are trying to pacify the villagers and convincing to cast vote.

For instance, the villagers of Nagla Mangoli and Nagla Shaadi – booth no 166 -- in Sikri are boycotting the polls over water crisis and lack of development.

The issues like basic amenities, roads, cleanliness, a water tank and even shifting of booths are also keeping the voters in various villages indoors in protest.