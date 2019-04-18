Home Nation

LS polls 2019: Once arch-rivals, Mulayam, Mayawati to share stage at Mainpuri rally 

Reports suggest that Mulayam Singh Yadav was not too keen on attending Friday's rally as well but was cajoled by his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Published: 18th April 2019 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File photo: PTI)

By PTI

MAINPURI (UP): At loggerheads for decades, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati are scheduled to share the dais at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Samajwadi Party citadel of Mainpuri on Friday.

Preparations are underway for the rally at Christian Field to send out a message to our political opponents that the alliance against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh shares a strong bond, an SP party leader said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters.

The SP patriarch, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the party bastion of Mainpuri was conspicuous by his absence at the three joint rallies held earlier in Deoband, Badaun and Agra due to his aversion to his party's alliance with the BSP.

Reports suggest that Mulayam Singh Yadav was not too keen on attending Friday's rally as well but was cajoled by his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who has confirmed the SP founder's presence at the Mainpuri rally.

SP's Sadar MLA, Raj Kumar alias Raju Yadav, who is looking after the preparations, said Mulayam Singh Yadav will reach the venue by noon.

Mayawati has already asked workers of both the BSP and the SP to shun their differences and work for the victory of the alliance in the state.

SP district unit president of Mainpuri, Khuman Singh Verma said that Akhilesh Yadav along with Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh will address the rally in the presence of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

A grand tent is being set up while food packets for about 35,000 people will be prepared, he added.

 

