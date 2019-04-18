Home Nation

Militants fire grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama; jawan injured

The grenade exploded inside the camp of the 'bravo company' causing minor injuries to a CRPF head constable.

Published: 18th April 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

grenade

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Terrorists fired a grenade at a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday injuring personnel of the force, officials said.

They said an under-barrel grenade launcher was fired at the Tral-based camp of the 180th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force.

The grenade exploded inside the camp of the 'bravo company' causing minor injuries to a CRPF head constable, they added. The injured jawan is being provided medical assistance, they said. A UBGL is a weapon accessory and is fitted below the barrel of a gun. It fires a grenade at a trajectory and causes splinter and blast casualties.

ALSO READ | Grenade explosion in Assam on poll-eve

Security forces have launched a search in the area for the terrorists who carried out the attack, they said.

In a deadly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in this area on February 14, forty troops on board a bus plying on the Jammu-Srinagar highway were killed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Grenade Attack CRPF Pulwama UBGL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp