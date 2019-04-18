Home Nation

Missing Indian married woman found in Pakistan, applies for nationality

The 37-year old had gone to the country on a tourist visa where she remarried, and has now applied for a Pakistani nationality.

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A married woman, who went missing six months ago from Bathinda, has now been traced to Pakistan. The 37-year old had gone to the country on a tourist visa where she remarried, and has now applied for a Pakistani nationality.

The woman's father had lodged a complaint against her husband, in-laws and sister-in-law in November last year after he got a call from his son-in-law that his daughter had been missing since October 22. The father suspected the in-laws had kidnapped her.

A case was registered against the husband and his family members under sections 364 and 120 of the IPC.

In 2015, the woman got in touch with a Pakistani youth on social media. On October 24 last year, she went to Pakistan on a tourist visa and after five days got married to him in a local court. She is now living with her new husband and his family and has applied for Pakistani nationality.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Bathinda Nanak Singh confirmed that the lady is now in Pakistan, "After we came to know that she is in Pakistan, we wrote to the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi and they confirmed that she is in their country. Thus now we have sent a cancellation report to the court as a case was registered against her husband and in-laws after she had gone missing."

