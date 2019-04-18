Opposition supporting infiltrators: Amit Shah

Home Nation

TASGAON: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Wednesday lashed out at the Opposition claiming that they were supporting those who had infiltrated into the country by speaking against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the National Register of Citizens.

Addressing a poll rally at Tasgaon in Maharashtra’s Sangli district to campaign for BJP candidate Sanjay Kaka Patil, he alleged that the opposition parties were more concerned about the human rights of infiltrators.

“We have brought the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to curb infiltration. There is a strategy to remove 40 lakh infiltrators from Assam. Rahul baba, Sonia, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee opposed the Prime Minister on this,” Shah said.“I want to ask them if the infiltrators are their cousins. The Opposition parties are more concerned about the human rights of infiltrators,” he said.

“The intruders come into the country, let off bombs, create law and order problems. Then what about the human rights of our people and soldiers?” he asked.Lashing out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, he said, “What did they do for the poor when they were in power? The Gandhis ruled the country for many years and Pawar ruled Maharashtra for more than two decades. But they have done nothing for society,” he claimed.

On Abdullah

On National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s recent suggestion of having a separate prime minister for Kashmir, he said, “They are talking about breaking the country. Should I ask Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi if it’s acceptable to them?”

Shah said the BJP government has provided a farm loan waiver worth J3,700 crore in Maharashtra so far. The farmers who have not got it due to technical reasons would be getting it after the polls concluded, he added 

