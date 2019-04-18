Home Nation

Poll officials order probe after voters record polling process post on Facebook

As per Election Commission guidelines, voters are not allowed to carry their mobile phones within a 100-metre radius of polling stations on the day of voting, an official said.

Published: 18th April 2019 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

OSMANABAD: Election officials have ordered an inquiry after some voters recorded their voting process at a polling booth here and posted it on Facebook, police said.

"This action (Facebook video) is a clear violation of the EC guidelines and also against the principles of a secret ballot," an official said.

Cases are also being registered under Cyber Act against the concerned people, who have been asked to delete the video on Facebook, an official said.

TAGS
Election Commission Facebook Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

