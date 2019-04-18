Poll officials order probe after voters record polling process post on Facebook

By PTI

OSMANABAD: Election officials have ordered an inquiry after some voters recorded their voting process at a polling booth here and posted it on Facebook, police said.

As per Election Commission guidelines, voters are not allowed to carry their mobile phones within a 100-metre radius of polling stations on the day of voting, an official said.

"This action (Facebook video) is a clear violation of the EC guidelines and also against the principles of a secret ballot," an official said.

Cases are also being registered under Cyber Act against the concerned people, who have been asked to delete the video on Facebook, an official said.