Home Nation

Raj Thackrey continues to slam Modi, Amit Shah, asks voters to remove them

Thackeray said that if these Modi and Shah remain at the helm of affairs, the country will collapse.

Published: 18th April 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray(file photo)

By PTI

SATARA: MNS chief Raj Thackeray Wednesday continued his diatribe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, and appealed to people to ensure that they did not remain in power after the Lok Sabha election.

He was addressing a public rally in Satara.

"I had earlier said that last time, Maharashtra was incautious. However, I appeal to the people of the state to remain alert now as this election is very important since it will decide whether the country will move towards democracy or dictatorship," he said.

"If these people (Modi and Shah) come to power again, the lives of the people will be destroyed," he added. "You will not be able to ask questions. Journalists will not be able to report the incidents that would take place before their eyes and if you feel that this situation should not arise, make sure that these people should remain out of the political horizon," Thackeray said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Thackeray said that if these Modi and Shah remain at the helm of affairs, the country will collapse.

"Adolf Hitler is on their mind. Hitler used to work in a similar way. He also used to speak on the radio. Modiji, too, started speaking on the radio once a month to push his ideology. Hitler made feature films, these people are also making feature films," he said.

He added that ahead of the election, they wanted to screen the biopic on Modi.

"It was said that the Election Commission took objection and stopped the screening. But the reality is that they themselves halted the screening fearing that no one will come and watch the movie," the MNS chief said.

Playing on the big screen Modi's statement - 'If farmers die, then it is an election issue, but when soldiers die then it is not an election issue?' - Thackeray said that looking at his recent statements regarding soldiers, there was a room for doubt whether the Pulwama attack was planned.

He also accused Modi of taking political advantage of the soldiers' martyrdom. Playing another video of the comments made by BJP-backed MLC, Prashant Paricharak, against the wives of soldiers, Thackeray said the legislator shared the dias with Modi during his rally in Akluj earlier in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj Thackeray Amit Shah Prime Minister General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp