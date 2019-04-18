Home Nation

Rajputs protest in Rajasthan over bride's abduction

By IANS

JAIPUR: The members of Rajput community staged a dharna in front of Sikar District Collector (DC)'s residence in Rajasthan on Thursday to protest against the abduction of a bride by armed men in the small hours of Wednesday.

At the call of BSP MLA Udaipurwati Rajendra Guda, thousands of people gathered in front of the District Collector's residence.

Bansidhar, a police officer at Dhodh Police Station in Sikar, said: "Four accused in the case have been arrested and police teams are on the lookout for the main accused Ankit Sevada and the bride. Sevada was bride's neighbour."

The police have dispatched our teams to Jaipur and Ghaziabad to trace the accused, he added.

Earlier, MLA Guda also attempted a self-immolation at the office of the Superintendent of Police in presence of several protesters by pouring kerosene to protest delay in the arrest of accused. However, he was stopped by other protesters.

Two sisters Sonu Kanwar and Hansa Kunar, after their wedding were going to their in-laws' place when they were stopped by armed men who gheraoed their vehicle, smashed the window panes of the car, whipped out a pistol and abducted Hansa near Mordunga village in Sikar district.

Although the police have registered a case and investigating the abduction, the Rajput community is quite anguished as there has been no trace of the missing bride even after passage of 40 hours of the incident.

Meanwhile, around 200 people were seen protesting at District Collector C.R. Meena's residence until filing of this report.

