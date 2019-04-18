Social media abuzz as Mukesh Ambani endorses Congress leader Milind Deora

Abhijit Muley By

MUMBAI: Ace industrialist Mukesh Ambani and billionaire banker Uday Kotak have endorsed city Congress chief and party candidate from the South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, Milind Deora.

“Milind is the man for South Mumbai. Having represented South Mumbai for ten years - I believe that Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural ecosystem of South Mumbai,” Ambani is seen saying in a video released by Deora’s election team here on Thursday.

In his support for Deora Kotak said, “Milind is truly Mumbai ka Connection. I genuinely believe Milind understand South Mumbai. His family is associated with Mumbai for a long time.”

The video also has testimonies of several other entrepreneur and traders, who have vouched support for Deora. Under Milind’s leadership small and big enterprises will flourish in south Mumbai, they have said.

“We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority,” Deora said in his tweet with campaign tagline of “Mumbai Ka Connection”.

Thanking all the industry captains and trade bodies for their overwhelming support Deora said, “In the last five years industry and trade that is an integral part of the spirit of Mumbai lost its voice in the Parliament. I have humbled the support given by stalwarts like Shri Ambani and Shri Kotak. On my election to the Parliament, I will strive for the creation of a business-friendly environment that facilitate jobs and brings prosperity.”

Ambani’s support to the city Congress chief has raised eyebrows on the backdrop of allegations levelled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi against Anil Ambani in the Rafael deal.

Sitting MP Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant is seeking reelection from the constituency.

