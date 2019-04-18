Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath trying to prove a point with temple run in UP?

The CM visited the temple town of Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram at the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi and offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi temple.

Published: 18th April 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath , Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Serving the 72-hour gag order imposed on him by the Election Commission of India, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is using the time visiting temples, including a revered shrine of Lord Hanuman, as if to reiterate that ‘Bajrangbali’ is a matter of faith for him and not an issue of political discourse, which he is believed to have conveyed to the election commission while responding to its notice.

The CM visited the temple town of Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram at the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi and offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi temple, one of the most revered shrines of Lord Hanuman, on Wednesday.

During his stay in the town, the CM met saints and seers and discussed the progress on mediation for the temple with them. 

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The highlight of CM Yogi’s Ayodhya trip was his visit to a Dalit family. The CM shared a roti and a vegetable dish with the family of Mahavir.

“He enquired about our well-being and what we needed other than the house we got under the PM’s housing scheme,” said Mahavir’s mother.

Yogi to visit Kashi Vishwanath

On the last day of the EC gag order, Yogi Adityanath will visit Kashi. He will not only visit Kashi Vishwanath temple but would also offer prayers and Sankat Mochan temple to seek blessings of Lord Hanuman. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp