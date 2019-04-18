Yogi Adityanath trying to prove a point with temple run in UP?

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Serving the 72-hour gag order imposed on him by the Election Commission of India, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is using the time visiting temples, including a revered shrine of Lord Hanuman, as if to reiterate that ‘Bajrangbali’ is a matter of faith for him and not an issue of political discourse, which he is believed to have conveyed to the election commission while responding to its notice.

The CM visited the temple town of Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram at the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi and offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi temple, one of the most revered shrines of Lord Hanuman, on Wednesday.

During his stay in the town, the CM met saints and seers and discussed the progress on mediation for the temple with them.

The highlight of CM Yogi’s Ayodhya trip was his visit to a Dalit family. The CM shared a roti and a vegetable dish with the family of Mahavir.

“He enquired about our well-being and what we needed other than the house we got under the PM’s housing scheme,” said Mahavir’s mother.

Yogi to visit Kashi Vishwanath

On the last day of the EC gag order, Yogi Adityanath will visit Kashi. He will not only visit Kashi Vishwanath temple but would also offer prayers and Sankat Mochan temple to seek blessings of Lord Hanuman.