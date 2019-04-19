35 trucks return after ban on cross-LoC trade

By IANS

JAMMU: Authorities on Friday disallowed 35 trucks carrying goods to cross over to Pakistan-administered part of Jammu and Kashmir following India's decision to suspend the cross-LoC trade.

Trade and travel facilitation authorities at the Chakan Da Bagh in Poonch district did not permit the trucks to cross over to Rawalakote in Pakistan.

"The trucks were not allowed to cross the LoC and the concerned traders were told to take back their goods," an official said at Chakan Da Bagh.

Those engaged in the trade said trucks carrying goods booked by them in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have also not been allowed to come over on Friday.

In its order, the Union Home Ministry said on Thursday that the trade had been suspended following reports that the route was being used to send weapons, hawala money and narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir.

The order said the trade would remain suspended till a stricter regulatory mechanism was put in place. The Line of Control (LoC) divides Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan.