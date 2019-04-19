Home Nation

Anxiety over Jet Airways refunds

Though travel portals maintain the wait window for refunds may be up to 40 days, most industry executives doubt an early resolution.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jet crisis has not only spoilt the travel plans of tens of thousands of flyers, it has also caused anxiety with money stuck in refunds, which may take weeks if not months to come by. “The suspension of operations of Jet Airways has caused a lot of grievance to their staffers, customers, creditors as well as ticketing agents like us,” a spokesperson for travel portal MakeMyTrip.com said, adding they would process the refunds as and when they receive money from the airline.

