Home Nation

BJP MLA Ashok Chandel gets life imprisonment in 22-year-old murder case

He was sentenced by the Allahabad High Court for his involvement in the murder of five people on January 26, 1997.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Ashok Chandel. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Ashok Chandel, the BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty in a 22-year-old murder case.

He was sentenced by the Allahabad High Court for his involvement in the murder of five people on January 26, 1997. A bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice D.K. Singh also sentenced 10 others to life imprisonment.

Rajiv Shukla, the victim's family member, told IANS: "Three people from my family -- elder brothers Rajesh Shukla and Rakesh Shukla and nephew Ganesh -- were killed along with our security guards Ved Prakash Nayak and Shrikant Pandey."

He said he approached the High Court after a lower court acquitted the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Chandel Lok Sabha polls 2019 BJP MLA Murder Murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp