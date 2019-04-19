Home Nation

DNA test forces Uttarakhand couple to accept newborn baby girl

Aarti Shah had claimed that she had actually given birth to a boy, who was exchanged by the girl by the hospital authorities.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By IANS

DEHRADUN: More than a month after a couple in Uttarakhand refused to accept a newborn girl as their own, insisting that a boy was born to them, DNA tests ended the suspense proving beyond doubt that the baby belongs to them only.

The baby was living with her biological parents only in the meantime, as Usha Negi, the chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had intervened in the matter and asked Aarti Shah to start feeding the baby girl till the final outcome of the DNA tests.

In fact it was Negi who had batted for the DNA procedure, after Shah from Dehradun city disowned the baby girl assuming she had actually given birth to a boy on March 5.

For many days she did not breast feed her child at the government Doon hospital here where the baby was born.

Aarti Shah had claimed that she had actually given birth to a boy, who was exchanged by the girl by the hospital authorities.

Incidentally, a boy was also born on the same day there with mother's name Aarti which led to the confusion.

Aarti Shah who was handed the baby girl, along with her husband lodged a complaint in the hospital claiming that they should be given the custody of the boy.

The parents of the boy refused to accept their claim.

As both parents refused to accept the claims thrown up, Negi called for conducting of the DNA tests.

More than a fortnight after the birth of the children, the blood samples of all six were sent to a forensic laboratory.

The DNA reports that came to the hospital on Thursday, proved the biological links.

Negi on Friday said that doctors at the Doon hospital where the DNA tests were conducted had told her that the baby girl was the biological daughter of Aarti Shah only.

"The baby girl is with her biological parents only," Negi said. She quipped: "Moral of the story, all's well that ends well."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DNA test newborn baby

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp