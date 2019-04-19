Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh poll authorities ban Congress ad campaign targeting PM Modi

Congress's 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan is targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who refers to himself as 'chowkidar' (watchman).

Published: 19th April 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Congress's 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan is targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who refers to himself as 'chowkidar' (watchman).

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Poll authorities in Madhya Pradesh have banned the Congress's advertisement campaign 'chowkidar chor hai' in the state and an Election Commission officer said Thursday that the decision could have a pan-India impact.

The order to ban the campaign was issued by Madhya Pradesh's Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Rajesh Kaul, on Wednesday.

Kaul has informed all district officials in Madhya Pradesh that the media certification and inspection committee had cancelled the advertisement's certification and it should be banned across the state.

ALSO READ | Live speeches on NaMo TV okay in silence period as long as no reference to poll going areas: Election Commission

The ban by the state's poll authorities will have a pan-India impact as other states and district-level media certification committees will take cognisance of the decision when the advertisement comes up for approval, a senior EC officer indicated to reporters here.

Congress's 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan is targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who refers to himself as 'chowkidar' (watchman).

There is no centralised media certification committee to clear political advertisements and campaign material during elections.

While national parties approach the Delhi chief electoral officer for clearance, state parties approach their respective states.

State units of national parties an also approach state pre-certification committees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Congress Madhya Pradesh PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp