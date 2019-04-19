Madhya Pradesh poll authorities ban Congress ad campaign targeting PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Poll authorities in Madhya Pradesh have banned the Congress's advertisement campaign 'chowkidar chor hai' in the state and an Election Commission officer said Thursday that the decision could have a pan-India impact.

The order to ban the campaign was issued by Madhya Pradesh's Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Rajesh Kaul, on Wednesday.

Kaul has informed all district officials in Madhya Pradesh that the media certification and inspection committee had cancelled the advertisement's certification and it should be banned across the state.

The ban by the state's poll authorities will have a pan-India impact as other states and district-level media certification committees will take cognisance of the decision when the advertisement comes up for approval, a senior EC officer indicated to reporters here.

Congress's 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan is targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who refers to himself as 'chowkidar' (watchman).

There is no centralised media certification committee to clear political advertisements and campaign material during elections.

While national parties approach the Delhi chief electoral officer for clearance, state parties approach their respective states.

State units of national parties an also approach state pre-certification committees.