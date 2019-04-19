People refused to translate 2002 Gujarat riots book: Ex-DGP R B Sreekumar

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The former Director General of Police of Gujarat, R B Sreekumar, who was critical of the way the 2002 riots were handled by the government of the then chief minister Narendra Modi, said on Thursday that finding a Gujarati translator for a book he has written on the violence was difficult.

Former chief minister Suresh Mehta launched a Gujarati translation of the book, Gujarat: Behind the Curtain, in an event here. “As many as fourteen translators declined to translate the book into Gujarati. One translator even said that working on it was like keeping a snake. Some returned the book two days after reading it, saying they could not do it,” Sreekumar said.

The original English version of the book was published in January 2016. Noted Dalit writer and poet Raman Vaghela finally agreed to translate the book into Gujarati, said Sreekumar. Finding a publisher too was difficult, he said. Delhi-based Pharos Media has published the book.