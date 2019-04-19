Report of Biren Singh jumping queue to cast vote untrue: CMO

By PTI

IMPHAL: A statement issued on Friday by the office of Chief Minister N Biren Singh has rebutted allegations that he "jumped the queue" to cast his vote in Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency.

A section of the media carried a report Thursday, claiming that Singh and Governor Najma Heptulla did not queue up at the polling booth to cast their vote.

The report also suggested that "voters who had lined up even before polling station opened at 7 am were not amused" to see them jumping queues.

In the statement, S Rajen Singh, personal secretary to the chief minister, said the report is "bereft of truth and made with malafide intentions".

The chief minister cast his vote at 9 am Thursday at a model polling station in Srivan High School, while Heptullah exercised her franchise at T G Higher Secondary School.