Home Nation

Report of Biren Singh jumping queue to cast vote untrue: CMO

A section of the media carried a report Thursday, claiming that Singh and Governor Najma Heptulla did not queue up at the polling booth to cast their vote.

Published: 19th April 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: A statement issued on Friday by the office of Chief Minister N Biren Singh has rebutted allegations that he "jumped the queue" to cast his vote in Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency.

A section of the media carried a report Thursday, claiming that Singh and Governor Najma Heptulla did not queue up at the polling booth to cast their vote.

The report also suggested that "voters who had lined up even before polling station opened at 7 am were not amused" to see them jumping queues.

In the statement, S Rajen Singh, personal secretary to the chief minister, said the report is "bereft of truth and made with malafide intentions".

The chief minister cast his vote at 9 am Thursday at a model polling station in Srivan High School, while Heptullah exercised her franchise at T G Higher Secondary School.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biren Singh Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp