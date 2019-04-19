Security tightened at railway stations in Punjab, Rajasthan after JeM threatens to target them

By ANI

JODHPUR: A joint search operation was launched by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) at various railway stations here, after Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) threatened to target railway stations in Punjab and Rajasthan.

The letter was sent to the Punjab Railway Board Manager by the JeM's area commander Masoor Ahmed on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, GRP Superintendent of Police (SP) Mamta Vishnoi said: "After receiving information from the Punjab police, GRP and RPF were alerted. We, then, launched a joint operation with RPF to search for any suspicious elements at the railway stations. Luggage of every commuter was thoroughly checked."

"Nothing major has been found yet," she added.

The threat from JeM comes two months after the terror outfit targeted a CRPF convoy in South Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF personnel.